Where Should You Go when you have a Dental Emergency?

Do You Know What Counts as a Dental Emergency During the Holidays?

Dental emergencies can happen at any time, especially during Christmas and New Year when many clinics are closed or busy. Common emergencies include severe tooth pain, broken or knocked-out teeth, infections, or uncontrolled bleeding.

Protect Yourself This Holiday Season:

Know What’s an Emergency:

Severe pain or swelling

Broken, knocked-out, or damaged teeth

Infections affecting overall health

Where to Get Help:

Local dentists

Emergency dental clinics

Hospitals with dental departments

Plan Ahead:

Check holiday opening hours

Keep contact details handy

Be aware of possible costs or financial assistance

Being prepared helps you act quickly, reduce stress, and get the care you need.

to learn more about managing dental emergencies anytime.