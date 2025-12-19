Where Should You Go when you have a Dental Emergency?
Friday 19 December 2025, 10:00PM
By News Online
53 views
Do You Know What Counts as a Dental Emergency During the Holidays?
Dental emergencies can happen at any time, especially during Christmas and New Year when many clinics are closed or busy. Common emergencies include severe tooth pain, broken or knocked-out teeth, infections, or uncontrolled bleeding.
Protect Yourself This Holiday Season:
Know What’s an Emergency:
- Severe pain or swelling
- Broken, knocked-out, or damaged teeth
- Infections affecting overall health
Where to Get Help:
- Local dentists
- Emergency dental clinics
- Hospitals with dental departments
Plan Ahead:
- Check holiday opening hours
- Keep contact details handy
- Be aware of possible costs or financial assistance
Being prepared helps you act quickly, reduce stress, and get the care you need.
