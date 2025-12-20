Youths using TikTok get big shock from quick cops

Please attribute to Manawatu Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham

Police caught a group of youths on the job while they livestreamed their alleged car thefts at about 3.30 today in Palmerston North.

Police were alerted after a TikTok livestream was uploaded showing a vehicle crashing into a pole, sustaining some damage before driving away.

During the livestream, the vehicle occupants discussed stealing another car in Woodville.

Dannevirke staff were called out, and Police monitored the situation on TikTok while units converged on the area.

The group of youths were travelling in two vehicles, both vehicles having been stolen earlier from Palm Avenue in Palmerston North.

They later abandoned the previously damaged vehicle at Mangatainoka, all got in to one vehicle, and headed back towards Woodville.

With their movements still being tracked, police deployed the Manawatu Tactical Dog Team at the Ashhurst roundabout intersection.

Police were successful spiking all four tyres which forced the occupants to abandon the vehicle.

They fled on foot across the Ashhurst bridge, where all six youths were arrested without incident.

In total, three vehicles were stolen from the Palm Avenue area over night with only one vehicle being spiked.

This incident is an excellent example of strategic planning and the effective use of staff from the wider Manawatu District to prevent a pursuit occurring.

The offenders, aged between 12 and 16, are from Palmerston North and will be referred to Youth Aid.