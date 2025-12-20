Annual report shows aerial 1080 use increased in 2024

The area treated and number of aerial 1080 operations in 2024 was the largest since reporting began in 2008, the Environmental Protection Authority's (EPA) annual report on operations, research, and incidents relating to aerial 1080 use shows.

The number of operations increased from 60 treating 897,818 hectares of land in 2023, to 65 operations covering 1,052,056 hectares in 2024.

"The trend for aerial 1080 operations has been stable in the last decade, with changes in the number of operations and the area treated related to pest control priorities," says the EPA's Compliance, Monitoring, and Enforcement General Manager, Gayle Holmes.

The increase in activity in 2024 can be attributed to a mast year in 2023. This is a natural event where native trees produce an unusually large crop of seeds. The abundance fuels a boom in introduced pests, like rats and stoats, which later prey on native birds and wildlife.

The number of reported incidents increased in 2024. The EPA received 29 incident notifications across 17 operations, compared with 21 incident notifications across 12 operations in 2023.

Regions where the most aerial 1080 operations were carried out were the West Coast with 25 and Canterbury with 17. The largest area treated was on the West Coast, at 328,542 hectares, with Tasman next with 188,565 hectares treated.

The Department of Conservation (25), Zero Invasive Predators (17), OSPRI (9), and Environment Canterbury (5) commissioned the most aerial operations.

The EPA acknowledges the use of 1080 remains a necessary pest management tool, and continues to encourage and welcome research into new methods. In 2024, two new research projects started, and eight projects were completed. A further 37 research projects progressed.

The EPA reports annually on the aerial use of 1080, including how operations were run and monitored, any incidents, and the outcomes. The annual report is based on the operational reports submitted to the EPA within six months of the operation.

"The annual 1080 report brings together comprehensive, nationwide data on aerial pest control operations. By consolidating information from across all regions, the report provides a clear, transparent view of how 1080 is used, its benefits, and associated risks - ensuring transparency for the public and stakeholders," says Gayle Holmes.

More information: EPA-annual-report-on-aerial-1080-use-in-New-Zealand-2024.pdf

Read more about the use of 1080