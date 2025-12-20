People power: ASB divests from Motorola over Israeli apartheid

Yesterday afternoon ASB advised that it has divested its Kiwisaver funds from Motorola Solutions, Inc. This is a major win for all New Zealanders who have campaigned tirelessly to end Israel's systematic oppression and atrocities against Palestinian people.

ASB KiwiSaver funds previously had millions invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc., which is one of the companies identified by the UN as being involved in activities that help maintain and enable illegal Israeli settlements.

Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand Kaiwhakahaere Executive Director Jacqui Dillon said, "This is a hugely important win for justice and accountability.

"Campaigning takes tenacity. We want to especially recognise the incredible work of Don't Bank On Apartheid, organised by Justice for Palestine, who ran the campaign calling on ASB to divest."

Amnesty International joined this campaign over a year ago and earlier this month announced it is moving its banking from ASB, in response to ASB's continued investment in Motorola Solutions Inc.

In 2022, Amnesty International released the report Israel's Apartheid Against Palestinians, documenting a decades-long system of oppression and domination that amounts to apartheid - a crime against humanity. Helping Israeli authorities to maintain this apartheid regime and expand its illegal settlements are the services and resources provided by many different companies and entities.

"We welcome this decision by ASB. All companies, no matter where they are, have a responsibility to respect human rights in their own operations.

"What is vital is that ASB doesn't view this as a 'one and done'. We strongly encourage ASB, along with other banks, Kiwisaver providers and financial institutions to be vigilant when it comes to their human rights obligations," said Dillon.

Globally and here in Aotearoa, financial institutions and companies are acknowledging that investments in companies that sustain Israel's apartheid are unethical, and they are divesting.

"Ending human rights violations requires everyone in society to play a role, including business. Apartheid against Palestinian people is ongoing. Genocide against Palestinian people is ongoing. There is more to be done," said Dillon.