Human remains found - Coppermine Island (Mauipane)
Sunday 21 December 2025, 1:26AM
Earlier today Police were alerted to human remains being located on Coppermine Island (Mauipane), east of Whangārei.
Police have since recovered the remains and commenced the formal identification process.
At this early stage, Police are unable to advise how long the remains may have been on the island.
The formal identification process is expected to take some time and no further information is available at this time.
Issued by Police Media Centre.