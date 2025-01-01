Fruit exports surpass $6 billion for the year ended November 2025

Fruit exports were valued at $6.1 billion for the year ended November 2025, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. This is the second time that fruit exports reached $6 billion, first getting to this value in the year ended October 2025.

The value of fruit exports in the year ended November 2025 increased $1.3 billion (28 percent), compared with November 2024.

Leading the rise in fruit exports were kiwifruit and apples.

"Kiwifruit and apples contributed over 90 percent of total fruit export value in the year ended November 2025," international accounts spokesperson Viki Ward said.