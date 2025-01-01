Public thanked for dobbing in drunk driver almost four times limit

Police have arrested one person while investigating a complaint from the member of the public that sighted a vehicle repeatedly crossing the centre line heading from Gore to Te Anau.

Around 7.30am on Sunday 21 December, Police signalled the vehicle in question to pull over on Main Street in Gore.

A strong smell of alcohol, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech greeted officers when they walked up to the driver.

Breath testing procedures revealed the driver was almost four times the legal limit, driving visibly and completely impaired after leaving a hen's do with little sleep.

A 38-year-old woman is due to appear in Gore District Court on 21 January 2026 and has been issued with a 28-day driving suspension notice.

Acting Senior Sergeant Christopher Rigby said that Police was disappointed to see poor choices being made when people are drinking then driving.

"The driver was seen driving erratically and its incredible that no one was hurt on the road.

"We always encourage people to sort sober drivers, rideshare or taxi if they have plans to drink.

There's no excuse to drinking and driving," said Senior Sergeant Rigby.

If you see dangerous driving, call Police immediately on 111.