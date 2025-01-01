Media Advisory: District Court imposes substantial fines and remediation costs on companies responsible for Reavers Lane debris slip 

The companies responsible for a debris flow into Reavers Lane in September 2023 have been ordered to pay substantial fines and to reimburse Queenstown Lakes District Council for remediation costs, following a decision by Judge Hassan in the Christchurch District Court.

Skyline Enterprises Limited, Naylor Love Central Otago Limited, and Wilson Contractors (2003) Limited were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on 12 December 2025.

Judge Hassan imposed fines of $154,000 on Naylor Love Central Otago Limited, $130,000 on Skyline Enterprises Limited, and $61,600 on Wilson Contractors (2003) Limited. In addition, the defendants were ordered to pay remediation costs of $200,700 to Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC), $147,000 for the repair of Reavers Lane, and $12,000 in emotional harm reparation to a victim of the offending.

Judge Hassan found that Skyline and Naylor Love in particular were culpable for serious dereliction concerning the environment. His Honour described this as "appalling." Wilson had played a smaller role and relied on Naylor Love, but it too was highly careless in its actions.

The defendants pleaded guilty to discharging sediment and construction spoil from construction work being undertaken at the upper terminal of Skyline's gondola on Bob's Peak. Each defendant faced a single charge under the Resource Management Act 1991 of discharging a contaminant onto land in circumstances where the contaminant may enter water. As part of their guilty pleas, the defendants admitted that conditions of the relevant resource consents permitting the construction work were not complied with. The defendants all entered early guilty pleas which were welcomed by Council, and this reflected their acceptance of fault in the events that occurred.

QLDC Monitoring, Enforcement and Environmental Manager Isabelle Logez said it was a complex investigation that required piecing together what had occurred at the construction site through documentation and photographs obtained from the defendants, alongside expert geotechnical assessments.

"We are satisfied with the outcome, which holds the companies responsible accountable for their actions and sends a strong message to businesses undertaking construction work about the importance of complying with resource consents and appropriately managing their sites, particularly in locations where there may be hazards threatening public safety."

When the debris flow occurred in September 2023, a state of emergency was declared and 41 people were evacuated from Reavers Lane.

"The events significantly impacted Reavers Lane residents, and this successful prosecution serves as a reminder that public safety and environmental protection must take priority," Ms. Logez said.