Shoplifters' supermarket shop doesn't add up

The Henderson Beat Team had a list, they checked it twice, finding out two shoplifters were not nice.

The tale unfolded at a Henderson supermarket on Sunday afternoon.

Sergeant Rachael England says the team were patrolling when supermarket workers alerted them to offending taking place.

"Two women allegedly stole a large number of groceries from the store in their trolley," she says.

"Our team arrested the pair a short distance from the store."

While the women had a receipt for just under $160 in goods, a pile of groceries in their vehicle's boot required further inspection.

"They had allegedly tried to steal just shy of $1000 in groceries, including luxury cat food, meats and cheeses," Sergeant England says.

Both women, aged 36 and 59, have been charged with shoplifting ($500-$1000).

The incident on Sunday afternoon rounded up to the Henderson Beat Team's 116th arrest since launching in September.

Sergeant England say the team has bedded into the community over the past three months.

"Our team continues to receive a warm reception from business owners and community members on their patrols.

"We've built great relationships with those businesses and security teams at The Boundary and WestCity, meaning we're responding quickly to calls for service."

The women charged will appear in the Waitākere District Court on Christmas Eve.