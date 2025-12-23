infonews.co.nz
Are Shutter Blinds Worth It? Pros & Cons for NZ Homes

Tuesday 23 December 2025, 2:45PM

By News Online

Shutter blinds are a stylish and durable choice for many NZ homes. They offer long-lasting quality, easy cleaning, excellent light control, and extra insulation. While the upfront cost is higher, many homeowners find the investment worthwhile.

Pros:

  • Durable and hard-wearing
  • Timeless, stylish look
  • Adjustable light and privacy
  • Low maintenance
  • Provides extra insulation

Cons:

  • Higher initial cost
  • Not ideal for very small windows
  • Wooden shutters sensitive to moisture (PVC is better for humid areas)

For most NZ homes, shutters are a great investment that combines style, functionality, and low maintenance.

Read the full article here: Are Shutter Blinds Worth It? Pros & Cons for NZ Homes