Are Shutter Blinds Worth It? Pros & Cons for NZ Homes

Shutter blinds are a stylish and durable choice for many NZ homes. They offer long-lasting quality, easy cleaning, excellent light control, and extra insulation. While the upfront cost is higher, many homeowners find the investment worthwhile.

Pros:

Durable and hard-wearing

Timeless, stylish look

Adjustable light and privacy

Low maintenance

Provides extra insulation

Cons:

Higher initial cost

Not ideal for very small windows

Wooden shutters sensitive to moisture (PVC is better for humid areas)

For most NZ homes, shutters are a great investment that combines style, functionality, and low maintenance.

