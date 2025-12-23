Are Shutter Blinds Worth It? Pros & Cons for NZ Homes
Tuesday 23 December 2025, 2:45PM
Shutter blinds are a stylish and durable choice for many NZ homes. They offer long-lasting quality, easy cleaning, excellent light control, and extra insulation. While the upfront cost is higher, many homeowners find the investment worthwhile.
Pros:
- Durable and hard-wearing
- Timeless, stylish look
- Adjustable light and privacy
- Low maintenance
- Provides extra insulation
Cons:
- Higher initial cost
- Not ideal for very small windows
- Wooden shutters sensitive to moisture (PVC is better for humid areas)
For most NZ homes, shutters are a great investment that combines style, functionality, and low maintenance.
