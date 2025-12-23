How to Keep Your Wooden Blinds Looking New
Tuesday 23 December 2025, 2:48PM
By News Online
48 views
Wooden blinds add warmth and style to your home, but they need a little extra care to stay looking their best. Regular dusting, gentle monthly cleaning, and protecting them from moisture and sunlight can keep them fresh for years.
Quick Care Tips:
- Dust Weekly: Close slats and use a microfibre cloth, feather duster, or vacuum brush.
- Monthly Clean: Lightly dampen a cloth with mild soap, wipe gently, and dry immediately. Avoid harsh cleaners.
- Protect from Moisture & Sun: Don’t soak or spray water. Use UV film for direct sunlight and dehumidifiers in humid areas.
- Handle Gently: Lift and lower slowly to avoid damaging cords or slats.
For heavy grime, mould, or water damage, professional cleaning is recommended.
Read the full article here: How to Keep Your Wooden Blinds Looking New