How to Keep Your Wooden Blinds Looking New

Wooden blinds add warmth and style to your home, but they need a little extra care to stay looking their best. Regular dusting, gentle monthly cleaning, and protecting them from moisture and sunlight can keep them fresh for years.

Quick Care Tips:

Dust Weekly : Close slats and use a microfibre cloth, feather duster, or vacuum brush.

Monthly Clean : Lightly dampen a cloth with mild soap, wipe gently, and dry immediately. Avoid harsh cleaners.

Protect from Moisture & Sun : Don't soak or spray water. Use UV film for direct sunlight and dehumidifiers in humid areas.

Handle Gently: Lift and lower slowly to avoid damaging cords or slats.

For heavy grime, mould, or water damage, professional cleaning is recommended.

