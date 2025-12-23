Hood Street Bistro, Hamilton Unveils a Fresh New Menu – and a Fully Licensed Bar

Hood Street Bistro has long been a local favourite for relaxed, generous dining, and now there’s even more reason to visit. With the launch of a brand-new menu, the addition of a full liquor licence, and new evening opening hours on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5pm to 9.30pm, the bistro is entering an exciting new chapter that brings together great food, good company and a well-earned drink to match.

The new menu stays true to what Hood Street Bistro does best: comforting, flavour-packed dishes made to be enjoyed at any time of day. Breakfast lovers are spoiled for choice, from indulgent French toast with berry compote and mascarpone to classics done right, such as eggs your way on hot buttered ciabatta. Signature dishes like smashed avocado with beetroot hummus, ricotta and dukkah, or the hearty Kiwi Big Breakfast, strike the perfect balance between modern café fare and traditional favourites.

As the day rolls on, the menu opens up into a generous all-day offering. Southern fried chicken features proudly across tacos, burgers and bar snacks, while the Korean fried chicken burger brings a punchy, crowd-pleasing twist. There are lighter options too, including fresh salads like the Thai salad or Garden Glow Bowl, alongside comfort-driven mains such as catch of the day, creamy fettuccine and a classic steak and eggs.

Families are well catered for, with a dedicated kids’ menu offering everything from fish and chips to mini hot dogs, making Hood Street Bistro an easy choice for group catch-ups of all ages.

Adding to the experience is the bistro’s new liquor licence, meaning guests can now enjoy a cold beer, a glass of wine or a relaxed daytime drink alongside their meal. Whether it’s a casual brunch, a long lunch or an easy early evening bite, the option to enjoy alcohol rounds out the laid-back bistro vibe perfectly.

With a refreshed menu, licensed bar and the same welcoming atmosphere locals know and love, Hood Street Bistro continues to be a place where good food and good times come together effortlessly.

Contact Hood Street Bistro

www.hoodstreetbistro.co.nz

07 834 4365

109 Victoria Street, Hamilton Central, Hamilton 3204

Contact MediaPA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz