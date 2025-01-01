Reds, blues, and charges: Police make unexpected discovery

Northland officers have located restricted weapons after they were unexpectedly joined by a Commodore with flashing red and blue lights.

The non-police vehicle slid into a Police convoy outside Kawakawa Police Station last Thursday evening, catching the attention of officers.

Mid/Far North Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Clem Armstrong, says a quick check of the vehicle revealed the registered owner was disqualified from driving.

The real Police officers signalled the Commodore to pull over.

"The man was arrested and officers carried out a search of the vehicle," he says.

"During this search we located a loaded firearm underneath the driver's seat as well as a 3D-printed gun, a stash of ammunition and methamphetamine.

"It was quite the unexpected find.

"Our team is extremely pleased to be able to remove these items from our community and hold this offender to account."

A 30-year-old man will reappear in Kaikohe District Court on 20 January on charges including personating a Police officer, unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, driving while disqualified and possession of methamphetamine.