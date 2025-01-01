Provisional appointment of four District Commanders

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers has today provisionally appointed four new District Commanders in the regions of Waikato, Wellington, the Bay of Plenty and Eastern District.

Superintendent Scott Gemmell (Ngāpuhi) has been provisionally appointed as Waikato District Commander, where he has previously relieved in the role.

Scott is currently the Partnerships Director across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Scott joined Police in 2002 and brings extensive experience from many areas of policing, including investigations, special tactics, Armed Offenders Squad (AOS), and as Area Commander.

Superintendent Penny Gifford has been provisionally appointed as Wellington District Commander.

Penny began her policing career in the 1990s, became a member of CIB and AOS, and was the Area Prevention manager for Kāpiti Mana.

She has held roles at Police National Headquarters (PNHQ), relieved as the Director of the Royal New Zealand Police College and acted as an Assistant Commissioner.

Penny is currently the Director of Tactical Operations.

Inspector Will Loughrin (Ngāti Whakaue) has been provisionally appointed as Bay of Plenty District Commander.

Will began his policing career in Counties Manukau before moving to Waikato in 2011.

An experienced investigator, he has worked across several investigations workgroups and held senior leadership roles including Area Commander for Waikato West and is currently the Acting District Commander for Waikato.

He has recently acted as Director of Integrity and Conduct at Police National Headquarters.

Superintendent Joel Lamb's provisional appointment is Eastern District Commander.

He has policed in Auckland and in Southern District, where he was the Southland Area Commander and relieved as the District Commander.

More recently, Joel has worked offshore in liaison roles and is currently the Director of Major Operations.

The new District Commanders are expected to start their roles in February 2026.