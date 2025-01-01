Hamilton homicide: Name release and appeal for information

Attribute to Detective Inspector Daryl Smith, District Manager Criminal Investigations:

Police investigating a homicide in Lake Crescent in Hamilton on Thursday 18 December can now release the name of the person who died.

He was 55-year-old Jason Poa, also known as Jason Tipene.

Emergency services were called to a Lake Crescent address at about 6:15pm last Thursday, where two people had been injured.

One of the victims later died at the scene, and the other was taken to Waikato Hospital in serious condition.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, and Police are appealing for any sightings of a Subaru Impreza hatchback, registration: KZH714.

If you have seen the Subaru or have any other information please make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, and clicking "Update Report", or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 251218/5897.

Anonymous reports can be made through Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.