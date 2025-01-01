Adventure ends in rescue and a warning to pack PLBs

A sliver of cell phone reception led to the rescue of three young men, after they endured a cold and wet night stranded in a gorge.

Wellington District Search and Rescue coordinator Sergeant Jonathan Westrupp says the trio intended to float down the Hutt River in the Kaitoke Regional Park, but their planning was flawed.

"They set off late in the day on Monday to traverse the river on inner tubes but were wearing only light clothing and soon found themselves in a dangerous situation with darkness descending and impassible cliffs on both sides of the river.

"They happened to be able to get a glimmer of cell phone reception and called for assistance about 7.30pm."

Sergeant Westrupp says Police coordinated a search and rescue operation to rescue them as the weather worsened.

"A New Zealand Defence Force NH90 helicopter was sent, but it couldn't get to them due to low cloud and rain setting in.

"Land Search and Rescue and Police reached the three men about three in the morning and provided them with shelter, clothing and food.

At first light, with the aid of Wellington Rafting, we were able to get them out of there."

Sergeant Westrupp says the men were grateful to see rescuers, but it was an uncomfortably close call.

"They were on the verge of not being able to contact anyone.

If they hadn't managed to find a scrap of cell phone coverage in the gorge it could have been a very different Christmas for them and their families."

"If you're going out on an excursion in the bush, or adventuring on rivers like these guys, you need to be prepared for any eventuality.

PLBs are cheap to hire, and they're capable of saving your life, even when there's no cell phone reception."