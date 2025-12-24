Roof Repairs: Who is Truly Responsible in a Body Corporate?

When a leak appears or the roof needs maintenance, the question of "who pays" often leads to confusion. In a Body Corporate, the answer isn’t always as simple as looking up—it’s about looking at your Unit Plan.

Know Your Boundaries: Discover how the definition of your unit's boundaries—whether they are at the centre of the walls or the exterior surface—determines if the roof is common property or your personal responsibility.

Understand Shared Costs: Learn why the Body Corporate is typically responsible for building-wide issues (like shared membranes or flashing), and how these costs are distributed among owners through levies.

Townhouses & Stand-Alone Units: Find out how responsibility shifts in single-level or townhouse developments where units may have individual roofs, and what happens when those roofs overlap or connect.

Take Proactive Action: Get a step-by-step checklist on what to do if you spot damage, from checking your Unit Plan to the importance of notifying your Body Corporate Manager before starting any work.

