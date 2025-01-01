Three rescued fishermen 'did everything right'

Police successfully coordinated a water rescue of three people in the Manukau Harbour last night after their boat started taking on water.

Three fishermen set off from the Mangere Bridge Boat ramp and were approximately two kilometres away from Puketutu Island when their boat sunk.

They managed to call Police just after midnight but did not know exactly where they were.

A search and rescue operation immediately commenced, coordinated by Police Maritime Unit from the Marine Rescue Centre.

Units were on the ground, Police Eagle in the sky and the Auckland Airport Crash Fire Hovercraft was tasked on the water.

All three were located by Eagle not long after and were safely taken aboard the rescue hovercraft around 1.30am.

Sergeant Jesse Jenden from the Auckland Police Maritime Unit said the fishermen did everything right and helped their own rescue.

"We're happy these fishermen did all the right things when heading out on the water.

Anything can happen and you really need to be prepared for that.

"They ticked all the boxes by having waterproof communication devices, were wearing life jackets, listened to the instructions from the rescuers and kept hold of some chilly bins for extra floatation if needed," said Sergeant Jenden.

Family of the fishermen said they were in good spirits once they were back on shore.

For any water related emergencies, always call 111.