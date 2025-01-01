Unlock the Potential: What the New Pet Bond Rules Mean for Your Investment

For many New Zealand landlords, the word "pets" has historically been met with hesitation. However, with the government’s new pet bond system now in effect as of December 2024, the landscape for property investors has shifted—offering a better balance between flexibility for tenants and security for owners.

Our latest update breaks down the Residential Tenancies Act changes and how they provide you with a more robust safety net.

Financial Protection: Learn how the new "Pet Bond" allows landlords to request up to two weeks’ rent in addition to the standard four-week bond, providing a dedicated buffer for pet-related repairs.

Clearer Liability: Discover how the law now clarifies tenant responsibility, making them fully liable for all pet damage beyond fair wear and tear, simplifying the path to cost recovery.

Wider Tenant Pool: Understand why becoming a pet-friendly rental could significantly decrease your vacancy rates, as over 60% of New Zealand households own a pet.

Reasonable Control: Get clarity on your rights as a landlord, including the specific "reasonable grounds" on which you can still decline a pet request or set specific conditions for consent.

Ready to see how these changes can work in your favour and give you greater confidence in your property management strategy?

Read the full article here: What do the new pet bond rules mean for landlords and investors?