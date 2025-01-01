Navigating Change: A Guide to New Zealand's 2024-2025 Rental Policy Updates

The New Zealand rental landscape has undergone a significant transformation over the last year. With the coalition government’s latest policies now largely in force, both landlords and tenants are navigating a new set of rules designed to boost housing supply and provide greater flexibility.

Our latest update breaks down these pivotal changes and what they mean for your investment property or your home.

Financial Relief for Investors: Understand the impact of the 100% restoration of mortgage interest deductibility and how it is helping to ease financial pressure for property owners.

Understand the impact of the 100% restoration of mortgage interest deductibility and how it is helping to ease financial pressure for property owners. Restored Flexibility: Learn about the return of 'no-cause' terminations, giving landlords more options for managing periodic tenancies with 90 days' notice.

Learn about the return of 'no-cause' terminations, giving landlords more options for managing periodic tenancies with 90 days' notice. Faster Transitions: See how shortened notice periods—now 21 days for tenants and 42 days for landlords in specific scenarios—are making moving and selling more efficient.

See how shortened notice periods—now 21 days for tenants and 42 days for landlords in specific scenarios—are making moving and selling more efficient. Pet-Friendly Progress: Get ready for the new Pet Bond policy (effective from December), which balances the demand for pet-friendly rentals with added security for property owners.

Get ready for the new Pet Bond policy (effective from December), which balances the demand for pet-friendly rentals with added security for property owners. Future Outlook: Stay informed on upcoming proposals, such as allowing those under 30 to use KiwiSaver for rental bonds, and how these might further shift the market.

Are you prepared for the evolving rental market? Ensure you have the knowledge to stay compliant and confident in 2025.

Read the full policy update here: Government Policies 2024–2025: What’s Changed in NZ’s Rental Market