Elderly man saved by family while tramping in Coromandel

Please attribute to Inspector Mike Henwood, Area Commander Waikato West

An 80-year-old man was saved by a mum and her two teenage children after he got lost while hiking in the Kauaeranga Valley area last night.

The man was only wearing shorts and a singlet and apart from his mobile phone was carrying no other emergency supplies.

At about 10pm police were alerted to the missing elderly man who had become lost on the walk near Thames.

The man had run out of water and had collapsed on the trail.

He was lucky to have his mobile phone and called his family because as soon as his son raised the alarm, emergency services were able to pinpoint his location.

He was only 100 metres from Crosbies Hut. A helicopter was deployed and although it arrived at the missing man's location, it was unable to land due to deteriorating weather.

Enquiries by Police Search and Rescue with Department of Conservation (DOC) discovered that a tramping party, of a mother and her two teenagers, was staying at Crosbies Hut, and they were contacted to help find the lost man.

A second chopper was sent in to assist, however it too was unable to make the landing due to worsening weather.

The mother and her teens left Crosbies Hut and within a short time found the elderly man.

They formed a human heat circle, helping the man to warm up, before returning to the hut to wait for a rescue team.

At first light, with the aid of Land Search and Rescue teams, Police were able to get him out of there.

The elderly man was grateful to see rescuers, but it was an uncomfortably close call.

He was very close to not being able to continue, and if it weren't for the family staying at the hut nearby, things could have been very different.

If you're going out on an excursion in the bush, or adventuring on tramping trails, you need to be prepared for any eventuality.

It's important to wear appropriate clothing and take food and water even for a short walk - especially if you're not sure of the area.

Emergency Locator Beacons are cheap to hire, and they're capable of saving your life, even when there's no cell phone reception.