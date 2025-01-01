Driving for Change: Contact and Hayden Paddon Team Up to Protect Young Drivers

When it comes to road safety in Central Otago, experience is the best teacher. While getting a license is a major milestone, the transition to solo driving is often the most dangerous time for our youth. To help bridge this gap, Contact Energy and world champion rally driver Hayden Paddon have joined forces to support the life-saving Street Smart program.

Through a collaborative donation, an additional 40 local learner drivers will now have access to hands-on, practical training at Highlands Motorsport Park.

Our latest update explores how this partnership is turning tragedy into action and why this training is a game-changer for our community:

Hands-On Learning: Discover how Street Smart goes beyond the classroom, providing a one-day practical experience in a controlled environment to help teens manage real-world distractions and pressure.

Discover how Street Smart goes beyond the classroom, providing a one-day practical experience in a controlled environment to help teens manage real-world distractions and pressure. Community-Led Legacy: Learn about the moving inspiration behind the program’s return—the legacy of Kelan Stroud—and how the Tony Quinn Foundation is working to ensure no other family has to face a similar heartbreak.

Learn about the moving inspiration behind the program’s return—the legacy of Kelan Stroud—and how the Tony Quinn Foundation is working to ensure no other family has to face a similar heartbreak. Expert Backing: See why world-class talent like Hayden Paddon and local industry leaders like Contact’s hydro team are throwing their weight behind this initiative to equip the next generation with better decision-making skills.

See why world-class talent like Hayden Paddon and local industry leaders like Contact’s hydro team are throwing their weight behind this initiative to equip the next generation with better decision-making skills. Empowering Parents: Understand how the program involves parents and caregivers, giving them the tools to be better mentors and coaches for their young drivers during those critical early years.

Ready to see how we’re working together to keep our young people safe on the road?

Read the full story here: Contact backs young driver safety with Street Smart