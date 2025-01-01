Speed for a Cause: F1 Star Liam Lawson Hits the Track at Highlands for Charity

When New Zealand’s own Formula 1 sensation Liam Lawson returns home, he doesn't just rest—he hits the track to make a difference. This December, Highlands Motorsport Park is hosting a truly once-in-a-lifetime event, blending high-octane thrills with a mission to support the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Our latest update covers why this event is more than just a race day and how you can get involved in this powerhouse collaboration.

Experience the Rare: Learn about the exclusive opportunity to ride in the V12-powered Aston Martin Vulcan—the only one of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere—piloted by a world-class F1 driver.

Ready to see how speed and spirit are coming together at Cromwell’s world-class circuit?

Read the full story here: Liam Lawson to Provide Hot Laps for Charity at Highlands