Waikato excellence celebrated in New Year Honours' List

A professor, an agricultural leader, and a performing arts champion from Hamilton are among those recognised in the 2026 New Year Honours, shining a light on the remarkable people who quietly give so much to our community.

This year, five individuals from Hamilton city and 14 from the wider Waikato region have been acknowledged, reflecting the breadth of service, leadership and achievement that exists across our city and region.

Professor Thomas Charles Roa JP has been honoured as a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for his services to Maaori language and education. Professor Roa has made a significant contribution to the revitalisation of te reo Maaori and public understanding of tikanga Maaori, over more than 50 years.

For services to the agricultural industry and community, Mr Anthony Richard Egan is awarded as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.



Awarded as Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit are Ms Gaye Annette Poole, for services to the performing arts and education; Mr Ravinder Singh Powar JP, for services to ethnic communities, and Ms Helena Audrey Tuteao, for services to people with disabilities and Maaori.

Mayor Tim Macindoe said it was a proud moment for the city and Waikato region.

"I warmly congratulate all Waikato recipients. Our region's strong representation speaks to the outstanding contribution our people are making across a wide range of areas, and the positive impact this has on our city and region.

"It's heartening to see the areas of recognition for Hamilton, which reflect the diversity and strengths of our city – these awards signal decades of commitment and passion by all the honourees. I'm personally delighted to see Professor Tom Roa JP and Ravinder Powar JP acknowledged, as I have had the privilege of knowing both men for many years and greatly admire their extensive contributions. Their dedication to strengthening cultural understanding and community connections has enriched Hamilton and the Waikato in ways that will endure for generations."

The New Year Honours system involves one of the nation's most significant and prestigious awards to recognise those who have gone above and beyond in service to others.

It includes the Order of New Zealand, the New Zealand Order of Merit, the King's Service Order and King's Service Medal, the New Zealand Bravery and Gallantry Awards, the New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration, and the New Zealand Antarctic Medal.

