Name release: Fatal crash, Napier

Police can now name the man who died in hospital after being struck by a car on McGrath Street, Napier, on 26 December.

He was Carl Louis Duncan.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and Police are still wanting to speak with any witnesses, or people who provided assistance to Mr Duncan before emergency services arrived.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 251227/1644.