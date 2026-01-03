Reduction in road deaths for third consecutive year, Police enforcement at a record high

The provisional number of road deaths in 2025 is currently 272, down from 292 in 2024.

This marks three years in a row that road deaths have seen a reduction, due in large part to Operation Open Roads, says Superintendent Steve Greally, Director Road Policing.

"Over the last three years, we have seen constant reductions in the number of fatalities on our roads, while we have also nearly tripled the number of alcohol breath tests in that same period.

"For another year, our officers have worked tirelessly to ensure we can do everything possible to reduce the number of serious injuries and fatalities on our roads."

While the numbers continue to trend down, we are still seeing far too many families have their lives changed upon receiving news that a loved one has been lost.

Police has conducted nearly four and a half million alcohol breath tests in the 2024/25 financial year, as well as issuing over half a million speeding infringements.

"Breath testing and speed enforcement are two of our main focus areas, and we will continue to make no excuses for stopping and testing people.

"We continue to ask drivers to play their part and make sensible decisions both on the road and before you get behind the wheel.

"Unfortunately, we are still seeing evidence that people are making the wrong decisions when it comes to speed.

"Our aim is to see the number of speed infringements issued drop, which is an indication that people are doing the right thing, and following the sign‑posted speed limits.

"Plan your journey ahead so you have plenty of time and are never in a rush on the road."

In December, Police rolled out roadside drug driver testing in the Wellington region, and expects to scale up nationally between April and June 2026.

Superintendent Greally says Police wants to continue to work towards making a difference, and reminds people to keep themselves safe especially over the current holiday period.

"Our staff are dedicated to changing driver behaviour and working towards maintaining the lowest number of fatalities in the coming years.

"We make no apology for taking action against anybody who is putting their life, and the lives of others, at risk on our roads.

"Put your seatbelt on, keep your speed down, put your cellphone away and make sure you are driving free of fatigue, drugs and alcohol.

"We want everybody to reach their destination safely.

Stay patient on the roads, and make sure you do everything you can to keep everybody safe.