Holiday road toll drops for a second year in a row

Police are pleased that, for a second year in a row, the number of holiday road deaths has decreased.

The provisional number of road deaths for the 2025/2026 Christmas holiday period stands at seven, well below the 15 deaths recorded for the same period last year, and a far cry from the 22 lives lost during the 2023/2024 holiday period.

Director of Road Policing, Superintendent Steve Greally calls the decrease in road deaths encouraging, but says Police aren't celebrating.

"That's still seven deaths too many.

Seven families have lost loved ones, for no good reason, and instead of being able to celebrate during this holiday season, their lives have been changed forever.

"There are many contributing factors to lowering road trauma.

Under Operation Open Roads, there has been an immense lift in Police enforcement over the last three years, to address those areas of the network that have higher speeds and those others that have high risk.

This is likely to have played a part in the success over these years.

"We're not going to celebrate until we have zero deaths on our roads, but this is trending in the right direction.

"For the month of December alone there were 17 road fatalities – that's the lowest it's been for that month in the last 45 years.

The 10-year average for December road fatalities is 35, so to see that number halve in December 2025 is definitely encouraging.

"Even so, we want everyone to keep in mind that one death is one too many.

Our job continues and we won't be letting up our focus on road safety, not for a second."

Police will continue to target unsafe driving behaviour through road policing operations and patrols, especially in those higher risk crash areas, Superintendent Greally says.

"We're all responsible for road safety, and while our officers are doing all that they can on the roads to reduce the number of serious crashes, we need drivers to do their part.

"Make sure you are always driving free from alcohol, drugs, and fatigue.

Everyone in your vehicle needs to be safely buckled up, drive at a safe speed for the conditions – under the speed limit, and put your cellphone away at all times.

"Please keep yourself, and everyone else on the roads safe – have empathy for other road users and stay patient."