Live Music Takes Centre Stage in Auckland in Early 2026 with Best Western Newmarket Inn & Suites

The first few months of 2026 are shaping up to be a big one for live music in Auckland, with major international acts confirmed for both Spark Arena and Eden Park. If you are planning a summer or early autumn concert getaway, now is the perfect time to start organising your stay.

Spark Arena will host a packed line-up of shows from January through to April. Rock fans can kick things off on 29 January when Iggy Pop takes the stage, joined by Joan Jett and The Blackhearts and Kiwi favourites ZED. February is especially busy, with OneRepublic performing on 4 February, Lainey Wilson making her New Zealand debut on 6 February, Jason Aldean bringing his Full Throttle World Tour to Auckland on 19 February, and Britpop icons Pulp performing on 21 February. March continues the momentum with Linkin Park on 18 March, followed by Jordan Davis on 19 March, while April sees A Day to Remember and Papa Roach performing together on 15 April.

Across town, multiple venues will host several standout events in early 2026. Ed Sheeran returns to Auckland for two Loop Tour stadium shows on 16 and 17 January, set to be among the biggest live music moments of the summer at Go Media Stadium. From 19 to 21 February, Eden Park will also host the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo as part of its 75th anniversary celebrations, offering a very different but equally impressive live entertainment experience.

With so many major events on offer, staying somewhere with easy access to both venues is essential. Best Western Newmarket Inn and Suites is just a short drive from Spark Arena and Eden Park, with free on-site parking and convenient public transport nearby.

Surrounded by cafes, restaurants and shopping, Newmarket is ideal for pre-show dining or a relaxed morning after the concert. Whether you are travelling for one show or planning a music-filled getaway, Best Western Newmarket is a comfortable and convenient base for Auckland’s biggest concerts in early 2026.

