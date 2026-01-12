How Stress Affects Your Oral Health And What To Do About It
Stress can affect your teeth and gums. It may cause gum inflammation, dry mouth, teeth grinding, and mouth sores, increasing your risk of cavities and infections.
Protect Your Smile:
- Brush, floss, and use mouthwash daily
- Visit your dentist regularly
- Stay hydrated
- Manage stress with sleep, exercise, meditation, and healthy eating
