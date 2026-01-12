infonews.co.nz
Login Sign up
NEWS

How Stress Affects Your Oral Health And What To Do About It

News Online

Monday 12 January 2026, 7:46PM

By News Online

27 views

Stress can affect oral health
Stress can affect oral health Credit: Team Dental

Stress can affect your teeth and gums. It may cause gum inflammation, dry mouth, teeth grinding, and mouth sores, increasing your risk of cavities and infections.

Protect Your Smile:

  • Brush, floss, and use mouthwash daily
  • Visit your dentist regularly
  • Stay hydrated
  • Manage stress with sleep, exercise, meditation, and healthy eating

Read the full article here to learn more about protecting your teeth from stress.