NZ Biosecurity Threatened from FSANZ Trojan Horse GE Purple Tomato Approval

The Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) approved a virulent purple genetically engineered tomato is a Trojan Horse and threatens NZ biosecurity, and consumer health. [1]

The Norfolk Plant Science engineered patented purple tomato should be considered biopiracy as it has used the conventional tomato "Micro Tom" to engineer the changes. [2]

The GE purple tomato contains extremely high antioxidant levels and was approved without safety tests on the potential dangers from allergens or long term health impacts, created by the engineering process.

The GE purple tomato is the first whole fresh food that has been released for commercial sale in Australia and New Zealand and will be labelled as genetically engineered.

"It is unbelievable that a public health assessment body can determine safety to children, vulnerable individuals or people with ill health, without any studies," said Claire Bleakley president of GE Free NZ.

"FSANZ does not require feeding trials for its safety assessment. The GE product is assumed safe."

The purple tomato has two genes (Del/Ros1-N) taken from the snapdragon to confer its virulent purple colour. It contains viable seeds that could be saved and re‑grown. They are already being sold to the US home gardener market. Growing any unapproved GM plant is illegal in New Zealand but there's nothing to stop it. There is a biosecurity risk if the illegal purple GE tomato seed escapes into the wild or is disposed in compost or food waste. [3]

The Norfolk Plant Sciences will be able to claim ownership of any traditional tomato plant that becomes contaminated with the genetically engineered purple tomato. If a tomato line containing event Del/Ros1-N contaminates a conventional tomato variety and the seed inherited the novel DNA would be considered as a new GMO and need to be resubmitted for FSANZ approval, but who would know?

FSANZ's rubber stamp approval without feeding studies is also a signal of a failing regulatory system for food safety and consumer protection. Recent publication authored by S. Bantele et al found that when GE tools sever both strands (double strand break) of the chromosome, the repair causes lasting changes that weakens and damages the function of the proteins, RNA and DNA (chromatin) of the organism. This damage was inherited in the daughter genes and could be passed on through generations. The chromatin regions organisation and the function of living cells is altered and is able to produce allergenic proteins that FSANZ never tested for. [4]

There are many varieties of purple and black heirloom tomatoes like, La Cadero and Indigo Rose, that have nutritionally safe anthocyanin levels. [5] New Zealand suppliers like Koanga and Kings Seeds have these in stock.

"The natural varieties must be protected from GM contamination and corporate ownership. NZ biosecurity must be vigilant in ensuring the illegal GM purple tomato seeds are kept out of NZ's GE Free environment," said Bleakley,