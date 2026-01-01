Name release: Fatal crash, Hamurana

Police can now release the name of the person who died following a crash in Hamurana, Nort of Rotorua on Tuesday 13 January.

He was 21-year-old Te Peeti Melahkai Raki, of Hamilton.

Two people remain in hospital following the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and are still seeking any CCTV footage or dashcam video of a silver Lexus sedan, carrying the registration DZS7, on State Highway 1 and State Highway 5, between 4pm and 5:30pm on 13 January.

Anyone with information is asked to make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report", or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 260113/9655.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.