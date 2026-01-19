How to Overcome Your Fear Before a Bungy Jump

Bungy jumping triggers your brain’s natural fight or flight response. Fear is strongest before the jump because your mind has time to imagine the worst. But the moment you leap, adrenaline and excitement take over.

What helps first timers?

Expect the fear as normal

Trust the crew and safety systems

Commit before stepping to the edge

Jump Master Josh from AJ Hackett Taupō helps first timers push through nerves every day.

