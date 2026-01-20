Waikato Real Estate Named New Zealand's Property Management Agency of the Year

HAMILTON

Hamilton, New Zealand – Waikato Real Estate has been named New Zealand’s Property Management Agency of the Year (Large Office) at the 2025 PMC Property Management Conference, marking the company’s second national title in three years.

The award recognises excellence in systems, service delivery, and results across large-scale property management operations. Judges described Waikato Real Estate as a “curated and intentional business where nothing comes across as accidental” — praise that reflects the company’s focus on structure, accountability, and people-first property management.

While the business doesn’t chase awards, Waikato Real Estate says the recognition is meaningful because it validates the work done behind the scenes every day for landlords and tenants across the Waikato region.

“This award reflects the care we put into our people, the systems we’ve built, and the outcomes our team consistently delivers,” said Michelle Pearson for Waikato Real Estate. “It’s a testament to the effort that goes into getting the details right — even down to the colour-coded spreadsheets.”

Over the past year, the property management team has delivered strong, measurable results, including:

99.5% portfolio occupancy

900+ rent reviews completed

25 full landlord renovations managed

150 new clients welcomed

Waikato Real Estate attributes its success to a balanced approach that combines performance-driven systems with a strong team culture and clear purpose.

“We’re proud to be doing property management the Waikato Real Estate way — with performance, personality, and purpose,” the spokesperson said.

The PMC Property Management Awards are regarded as one of the industry’s most respected benchmarks, recognising agencies that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and consistency at a national level.

About WRE

Waikato Real Estate is a family-owned, award-winning Hamilton property management company, trusted by landlords since 1985.

Led by Managing Director, Michelle Pearson, Business Manager, Oliver Pearson, and Operations Manager, Nick Murray, WRE combine decades of experience with a fresh, modern approach to property management.

Today, WRE manage over 1,200 residential rental properties in Hamilton, Cambridge, and across the Waikato - representing more than $1 billion in assets. With an 18-strong team and one of the highest staff tenures in the industry, we offer stability, expertise, and continuity that Hamilton landlords can rely on.