What to Do When a Tenant Stops Paying Rent

When a tenant stops paying rent, the debt can snowball quickly. For Auckland landlords, the biggest driver of financial loss isn’t just the missed rent—it’s the delay in taking action. While it’s natural to want to wait and see, protecting your investment requires a disciplined, professional approach from day one.

Our latest article breaks down the essential steps to manage rent arrears effectively and why "waiting for 21 days" is a mistake you can’t afford to make.

Act Early, Not Late: Learn why Crockers initiates formal processes by Day 3, ensuring you don't lose valuable weeks waiting for the Tenancy Tribunal to catch up.

Master the Legal Pathways: Understand the crucial differences between Section 55 and Section 56 of the Residential Tenancies Act, and how to use both to protect your position.

Avoid Common Pitfalls: Discover why issuing multiple 14-day notices can actually reset the clock on your debt recovery and how to avoid "restarting" your legal timeline.

Balance Empathy with Logic: See how a consistent, factual process allows you to keep working with your tenant toward a resolution while still maintaining a legal safety net.

