How Crockers' Rent Debt Guarantee Safeguards Your Investment

For Auckland landlords, one of the biggest risks to rental yield isn't just a vacant property—it’s the financial shock of a tenant falling into arrears. While many believe the bond is enough, the reality of high Auckland rents means that 4 weeks of bond can be exhausted long before the debt is settled.

Crockers’ latest article dives into our Rent Debt Guarantee, a specialised add-on designed to bridge that gap and provide landlords with a safety net that goes beyond standard property management.

Here’s how we protect your investment:

Extra Security Over the Bond: Learn how our guarantee provides up to $6,000 in additional cover on top of the tenant’s bond, providing a total safety net that can reach $9,000 or more, depending on the rent.

It’s not just about unpaid rent. Discover how the guarantee also covers Tribunal-awarded costs for property damage, cleaning, rubbish removal, and unpaid utilities. A Proven Process: Understand our proactive "Day 1" arrears system and how we manage the Tenancy Tribunal process on your behalf to secure the orders needed for a payout.

Is your rental income protected against the unexpected? Ensure your investment stays an asset, not a liability you have to top up.

