Powering Up: What Body Corporates Need to Know About Retrofitting EV Chargers

As electric vehicles become the norm, apartment buildings face a new challenge: how to provide charging without overloading the building’s power or creating legal headaches. Retrofitting EV chargers is more than just plugging in a car; it requires a strategic, building-wide approach.

Our latest guide breaks down the essential steps for Body Corporate committees to transition to an EV-ready future safely and efficiently.

Assess Capacity First: Learn why a professional electrical capacity assessment is the non-negotiable first step to avoid expensive infrastructure upgrades.

Smart Over Simple: Discover why "Mode 3" smart chargers are the gold standard for apartments, offering load management and safety features that standard plugs simply can't match.

Clear Rules & Ownership: Understand how to define who owns the infrastructure versus the charger, and how to set up fair billing systems for electricity recovery.

Manage Risk & Insurance: Get insights into what fire engineers and insurers are looking for, from professional installation standards to ongoing maintenance routines.

Avoid the "One-Off" Trap: Find out why allowing individual, ad hoc installations can undermine your building's long-term electrical health and how a unified standard protects all owners.

Is your Body Corporate prepared for the EV shift, or are you at risk of "orphaned" charging systems and power overloads?

Read the full guide here: Retrofitting EV Chargers in Apartment Buildings – What Body Corporates Need to Know