Lead-Based Paint in Hawke's Bay Rentals: What Landlords Need to Know

If your Hawke’s Bay rental was built before the 1980s, there is a high probability that lead-based paint is present beneath the surface. While a fresh coat of modern paint might look great, it doesn't eliminate the underlying risk—especially when maintenance or renovations begin.

Our latest guide breaks down the essential safety steps and legal responsibilities for local landlords to ensure both tenants and investments stay protected.

Assess the Risk: Learn why homes built in the 1980s or earlier should be presumed to have lead-based paint until tested, and why "looking fine" isn't a reliable safety measure.

Protect the Vulnerable: Understand why lead exposure is a critical health risk for young children and why landlords must take extra care during "trigger points" like stripping paint or working on window frames.

Avoid Costly Mistakes: Discover the common pitfalls—like rushed DIY sanding or failing to brief contractors—that can lead to significant financial consequences and long-term remediation costs.

Manage with Confidence: Get practical tips on lead-safe maintenance, from using proper containment methods to the importance of documenting test results and tenant communications.

Don't let a routine maintenance job turn into a health or legal hazard. Are you prepared to manage the legacy of lead in your older rental property?

Read the full article here: Lead-Based Paint Advice for Hawke’s Bay Landlords