Premium Clean Achieves Recertification for Quality and Environmental Management Systems

Auckland, New Zealand – Premium Clean has successfully recertified both its quality and environmental management systems. TNV assessed the company’s operations and confirmed that Premium Clean meets internationally recognised standards for service quality and environmental responsibility. TNV stands for TÜV NORD. It is a globally recognised German organisation that provides testing, inspection, certification, and expert service

This recertification matters because it shows Premium Clean continues to deliver consistent, high-quality cleaning services while actively working to reduce environmental impact. TNV’s evaluation looked at everything from day-to-day processes to documentation and how the company actually puts its policies into practice.

Maintaining High Standards Through Quality Management

Premium Clean’s ISO 9001:2015 recertification demonstrates that the company has robust systems in place to reliably meet customer needs. But what does that actually mean for clients?

Essentially, ISO 9001:2015 establishes a clear framework for planning, delivering, and reviewing services. Premium Clean uses this framework to track performance and make improvements based on what they learn. It’s not about ticking boxes – it’s about making sure every client gets the same level of quality, whether it’s their first clean or their hundredth.

The certification gives customers peace of mind. They know Premium Clean follows proven methods and regularly reviews how well things are working. When issues come up, there’s a system for addressing them quickly.

Taking Environmental Responsibility Seriously

The ISO 14001:2015 certification in environmental management shows that Premium Clean is thinking beyond just getting floors clean and windows sparkling.

The company has put real effort into reducing waste, using resources more efficiently, and choosing cleaning products and equipment that don’t harm the environment. This isn’t just good PR – ISO 14001:2015 requires Premium Clean to regularly measure its environmental impact and work on specific goals to improve.

For a cleaning company operating across New Zealand, that commitment matters. It means considering factors such as chemical use, water consumption, and disposal practices. Premium Clean has to track these factors and demonstrate ongoing progress, keeping environmental considerations front and centre rather than an afterthought.

What the Certification Covers

The recertification applies to Premium Clean’s domestic and commercial cleaning and facilities services. It’s registered under IAF code 35 and was assessed according to United Accreditation Foundation standards, which provide independent confirmation that Premium Clean’s systems actually work as claimed.

This certification stays valid until 30 December 2027. During that time, Premium Clean will face regular surveillance audits to make sure standards don’t slip.

According to Sam Bhandari, Premium Clean’s Managing Director, the recertification reflects genuine effort from the whole team. “These certifications matter because they show we’re serious about doing things properly,” the Director said. “It’s about how we approach our work every single day and the responsibility we feel towards our clients and communities.”

About Premium Clean

Premium Clean provides professional domestic and commercial cleaning and facilities services throughout New Zealand. Based at Suite 3, 37 Wilkinson Road, Ellerslie, Auckland, the company holds both ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications. More information is available at www.premiumclean.co.nz.