What Is a Dental Hygienist and Why Should You See One Regularly?
Thursday 12 February 2026, 8:22PM
By News Online
71 views
A dental hygienist provides a full mouth scale, polish, floss, and fluoride treatment. These services remove plaque and allow the hygienist to check the health of your teeth, gums, and the back of your throat. This helps detect issues like gingivitis, tooth decay, or oral cancer early.
Protect Your Smile:
- Visit your dental hygienist at least once every twelve months
- Maintain daily brushing and flossing
- Follow the hygienist’s advice on oral care, diet, and tools
- Attend regular dental check-ups
Read the full article here to learn more about the role of a dental hygienist in keeping your teeth healthy and your smile bright.