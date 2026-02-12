What Is a Dental Hygienist and Why Should You See One Regularly?

A dental hygienist provides a full mouth scale, polish, floss, and fluoride treatment. These services remove plaque and allow the hygienist to check the health of your teeth, gums, and the back of your throat. This helps detect issues like gingivitis, tooth decay, or oral cancer early.

Protect Your Smile:

Visit your dental hygienist at least once every twelve months

Maintain daily brushing and flossing

Follow the hygienist’s advice on oral care, diet, and tools

Attend regular dental check-ups

