Annual food prices increase 4.6 percent

Food prices increased 4.6 percent in the 12 months to January 2026, following a 4.0 percent increase in the 12 months to December 2025, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Higher prices for the grocery food group, up 4.0 percent, contributed the most to the annual increase in food prices. This was followed by meat, poultry, and fish, up 8.9 percent annually.

The average price for: