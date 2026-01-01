Arrest made following landslide cordon breach, Mount Manganui

Attribute to Western Bay of Plenty Area Commander, Inspector Clifford Paxton:

Bay of Plenty Police have arrested and charged a man following a breach at the Mount Maunganui landslide site cordon early Wednesday morning.

At around 2.30am, Police were notified that a man had allegedly entered the Mount Maunganui landslide zone which is cordoned off for the public's safety.

Police coordinated a response with Māori Wardens, who are watching over the site, and a 20-year-old man was arrested.

He is due in Tauranga District Court on Tuesday 24 February, charged with breaching the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act and careless driving.

Police remind the public that the landslide site is a restricted area as it remains unstable and poses significant public safety concerns.

The area is cordoned off with clear signage – there is no excuse to breach this.

Any suspicious behaviour around cordoned, or restricted, areas should be reported to Police immediately by calling 111, if it is happening now, or through 105 if it is after the fact.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.