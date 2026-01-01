Better employment law will support job growth

The Employment Relations Amendment Bill will help restore balance, certainty and common sense to New Zealand's employment framework, BusinessNZ says.

Director of Advocacy Catherine Beard says the Bill, which passed its third reading last night, addresses real-world issues facing employers and workers, and supports a more flexible and confident economy.

"Clear and workable employment settings are essential to business confidence and job growth. The amendments address areas of employment law which have been caught up in recent debate - including the status of contractors in platform-based work arrangements.

"For example, recent court cases have found that four Uber drivers are in-fact full time employees - due to their individual circumstances. The issue is platform work opportunities like the ones we have now wouldn't have come about if the platform operators were made to shoulder all the costs and commitments associated with full time employment.

"If we want to keep new enterprise and the ensuing benefits consumers enjoy, we must make sure the model can continue to work. We hope the Government has done enough with this legislation to make it clear to the courts and potential claimants that they can't keep trying to break the model.

The Bill also amends situations where workers dismissed for serious misconduct have up until now been able to receive financial compensation through the personal grievance process.

"Most New Zealanders understand that serious wrongdoing at work comes with consequences. Removing automatic financial rewards, for instance by penalising the employer for small procedural errors, restores fairness and reinforces accountability.

"Overall, The Bill moves employment law closer to the realities of modern work, while maintaining core protections. This is something BusinessNZ has been advocating for, for a long time. These changes will reduce administrative requirements and provide greater flexibility for employers and employees when agreeing employment terms.