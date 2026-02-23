International Visitors Say No to GMO Release In New Zealand - Survey

A survey of international visitors shows that two thirds believe New Zealand should keep GMO crops and animals out of the environment.

The survey conducted with International tourists from two cruise ships docked in Auckland, asked: "Should New Zealand allow GMO plants and animals into the environment?"

74.1% of visitors said No.

17.2% said they didn't know.

8.7% said Yes.

Results are consistent amongst people from 20 countries across Asia, America, Europe and the UK. The survey was conducted for Brand New Zealand.

The findings show a wider study is needed in overseas markets to quantify the economic value and appeal of our GE-Free status.

"We wanted to know what overseas visitors thought New Zealand should do about controls on gene technology in the environment and the message is loud and clear" said researcher Jon Carapiet.

"Even in this small survey of visitors the market signal is for New Zealand to keep GMOs out of the environment."

A comprehensive follow-up study needs to be conducted by NZ Trade and Enterprise (NZTE).

The survey has a female skew and participants tended to be older, but younger people were as likely to say 'No' to release of GMOs as other age groups.

Many of the visitors came from countries where GM food is already grown, but only a small minority supported release of GMOs in New Zealand.

Almost one in five people interviewed were unsure. Some suggested that a national referendum be held so New Zealanders can decide.

"The government has no idea of the 'opportunity cost' of losing New Zealand's point of difference as Non-GMO," said Jon Carapiet.

"The survey results are a warning for the government to listen to our visitors and overseas customers. They are saying we should protect GE-free production and the natural environment."

Safe, natural Non-GMO food is key to The New Zealand Story. However, there has been no analysis of the threat to exports from contamination by GMO or the value to the economy of protecting our GE-free advantage and brand reputation.