Faux Wood Shutters in NZ: How to Keep Them Durable and Beautiful

Control sunlight and privacy with the right blinds. Credit: Brightshine

Faux wood shutters are a practical and stylish choice for New Zealand homes, offering the look of timber without the maintenance challenges. While they are more resistant to moisture and temperature changes than real wood, a little care ensures they stay looking their best for years.

Quick Care Tips:

Dust Regularly: Use a soft cloth or feather duster to remove dust from slats and frames. Weekly dusting prevents buildup and keeps shutters looking fresh.

Use a soft cloth or feather duster to remove dust from slats and frames. Weekly dusting prevents buildup and keeps shutters looking fresh. Clean Gently: Wipe with a damp cloth and mild detergent when needed. Avoid abrasive cleaners or excessive water to prevent damage.

Wipe with a damp cloth and mild detergent when needed. Avoid abrasive cleaners or excessive water to prevent damage. Protect from Humidity & Sunlight: Even though faux wood is moisture-resistant, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and high humidity. Use blinds or UV film where necessary.

Even though faux wood is moisture-resistant, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and high humidity. Use blinds or UV film where necessary. Operate Carefully: Open and close shutters slowly to prevent stress on hinges and louvres.

For stubborn dirt or marks, professional cleaning services can restore your shutters without compromising their finish.

Read the full guide here: How to Maintain Faux Wood Shutters in New Zealand Homes