"Customer Tuned Management Attitude" (CTMA) is a framework, mind-set, and a practical approach, to help a business, or a public sector organisation, become a sustainable and successful "Adaptive Customer-Driven Enterprise". And now it's a book too!

The book is not about “technology”. Technology is in a state of constant change in sophistication, effectiveness and relevance. Where technology helps you to achieve your customer experience vision, it should be embraced and mastered. But, technology should never “become” or “define” your customer experience vision, and your customer experience vision should not be limited by technology.

The focus of the book is on “the WHY”, “the WHAT” and “the HOW” of getting CX right, by using “CTMA” to create an Adaptive Customer-Driven Enterprise, and on what you should be doing with whatever technology is available to you.

Paul Linnell, its New Zealand-based author, explains the urgency behind the book’s message:

“Decades of measuring customer experience has left the boardroom, and entire businesses, spending more time debating ‘what numbers to use to measure it’, than ‘what actions to take to improve it.”

“‘Flying blind’ with ineffective metrics, amidst so much rapid global and local change, and then doing nothing to improve it, but simply to keep on doing today the same as you did yesterday, are no longer sustainable strategies for business or public services.”

“Global and local businesses, and many public services, are being forced down a ‘rabbit hole’ of cascading crises. They are all trying to do more with less, sacrificing the unique value they could bring to their customers and to their staff, and risk jeopardising their own sustainable success”.

“To keep pace with our rapidly changing world, win in the competition for customer and employee attention and retention, and create value through resilience and reputational growth, every organisation must now focus on becoming an Adaptive Customer-Driven Enterprise.”

“An Adaptive Customer-Driven Enterprise is one that adopts a strategy, willingness, and capability, to constantly measure, improve, innovate and adapt its performance to meet the ever-changing needs, wants and expectations of its customers, employees, and markets.”

How the book helps:

Linnell goes on to explain: “Customer Tuned Management Attitude, the book, contains a selection of the frameworks, tools, tips and techniques that we’ve discovered, learned, invented, developed and USED over a period of more than 30 years, working with major corporate clients in many industries and public sector agencies, in numerous countries around the world. In other words - they work!”

“The book now also forms a core text for an enterprise transformation programme and for a training course we offer “CX” leaders”.

The book and it’s structure:

Divided into three parts, (covering the “why”, the “what” and the “how”), the 20+ chapters of the book follow a journey from conceptual foundations, backed by research and analysis, through to a series of practical frameworks, tools and techniques that you can adapt to use in your organisation to help you turn your customer experience vision, into a profitable and cost-effective customer experience reality.

Part 1:

Context and Challenges

Many brilliant customer experience initiatives risk failure, or early demise, because they lack a clear business justification or overall sustainable rationale for success. Part 1, examines the business context driving the need for customer-driven continuous improvement, and looks at WHY, great customer experiences are so important, and yet, so rare.

It explains why now more than ever, businesses, and public services, must empower their managers and staff to build an Adaptive Customer-Driven Enterprise that can remove barriers to doing business, seek out and fix the problems that customers and staff experience, outperform their competition, and so improve business, customer, employee, and public outcomes.

Part 2:

The CTMA customer-driven framework for

continuous improvement, innovation, and value-creation

Everyone today seems to be working on “Customer Experience”. But why do we still so often see: dropping service standards, sinking levels of customer satisfaction, unsustainably low levels of customer retention, increasing reputational damage from bad experiences, reduced profitability in businesses, and increased wasted costs in the public sector?

Part 2 describes WHAT key disciplines contained within the CTMA framework can act as an engine for continuous improvement, to continuously tune and adjust the potentially alternate realities of the corporate/customer universe. The framework can seamlessly overlay existing corporate and departmental structures and provide a common set of enterprise-wide disciplines for delivering customer excellence.

Part 3:

Embedding CTMA into your organisation’s “DNA”

To be successful, customer experience must be treated as a serious, strategic and deliberate transformation. So, part 3 describes a transformational roadmap that shows HOW to embed “Customer Tuned Management Attitude” (and ACTION) into your organisation's DNA to become a successful and sustainable “Adaptive Customer-Driven Enterprise” and turn your customer experience vision into your customers’ experience reality.

This book is part of a serious, strategic and deliberate mission: to demystify customer experience and put the power of success in your hands, so you can take control and manage your customers’ experiences, before they ‘take over the wheel’ and manage yours.

“Customer Tuned Management Attitude” by Paul Linnell is available at Amazon Books.

###

About the Author

Paul Linnell is a customer experience and service quality improvement champion, working internationally with senior managers and their teams in businesses and the public sector, to help them improve business and public outcomes, reduce risk, and build customer loyalty, advocacy and support, by taking actions to improve customer experiences.

Paul specialises in the design and deployment of customer experience measurement, service quality improvement, complaints handling and preventive analysis programmes.

Industries he has worked with include, Automotive, Consumer electronics, Consumer goods, Electricity & Gas retail, Financial services, Information technology, Local Government and Public Sector, Media / Publishing, Passenger travel (Rail, Air and Sea), Pharmaceuticals and Telecommunication.

Paul has worked with clients and presented on these subjects at conferences and corporate events in the UK, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand. Originally from the UK and now based in New Zealand, he continues to serve clients globally.