Sunil Patil of LINK Business Brokers Waikato Joins NZ Business Connect as the 100th Member

NZ Business Connect is proud to announce and welcome Sunil Patil of LINK Business Brokers Waikato as its milestone 100th member, a significant achievement for the growing network of trusted business professionals across New Zealand.

Sunil began operating as a business consultant in the Waikato in 2023, establishing Xcel Business Consultants after decades in senior commercial, operational and strategy roles across the dairy, food and plastics industries, including with Fonterra. In 2024, he expanded into business brokerage, and in 2025 launched Smart Business Exit, a modern platform dedicated to exit planning, education and seller readiness.

Throughout his career, Sunil has seen a consistent theme over and again: phenomenal businesses often lose value at that final point of sale because they are not positioned in a “buyer-confidence” format. Financial clarity, system strength, risk transparency and reduced owner dependency are frequently overlooked until it's too late. His hybrid model addresses this gap by combining structured brokerage with practical consulting.

Today, Sunil’s work sits at the intersection of brokerage and practical consulting for SME owners all over the Waikato and the wider Golden Triangle, particularly in food manufacturing, agribusiness, engineering, trade services and technology sectors. Through LINK, he manages confidential appraisals, targeted marketing, buyer screening and negotiation. Xcel Business Consultants and Smart Business Exit supports owners months or even years before sale, lifting performance, improving reporting and building credible sale narratives.

His core philosophy is simple: Value = Earnings X Confidence. Buyers purchase trust, and well-prepared businesses achieve stronger outcomes.

Describing himself as a hybrid broker, Sunil combines a deal-maker mindset with strategic consulting expertise. Whether running a structured sale process or working alongside an owner over time to improve systems and reduce dependency, his focus remains the same: helping owners exit with clarity, confidence and dignity.

Reaching 100 members marks an important milestone for NZ Business Connect, and Sunil’s integrity-driven, relationship-focused approach reflects the calibre of professionals within the network.

Contact Sunil Patil

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/sunil-patil-b1136710/

Website: https://www.smartbusinessexit.co.nz/#contact

LINK Website: https://linkbusiness.co.nz/business-broker/sunil-patil/

Business enquiries email: sunil.patil@linkbusiness.co.nz

Mobile +64 21 814 424

Contact NZ Business Connect

Phillip Quay 027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz