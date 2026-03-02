Sold Out Selwyn Sounds is Ready to Rock

CANTERBURY

Annual music festival Selwyn Sounds, which sold out in record time late last year, is almost upon us.

On March 7, a crowd of 8000 will pack the Lincoln Domain for a great day of music from a range of acts, headlined by international stars Ronan Keating and Tony Hadley - ex-Spandau Ballet.

Selwyn Sounds promoter, David Parlane, says all of the musicians and performers can’t wait to hit the stage. He adds that despite being sold out he’s are still getting inquiries about tickets.

“We’ve had a group who had bought VIP tickets to our corporate area contact us, and due to unforeseen circumstances they can’t make it so those tickets are now available. But that’s it,” he says. “Everything has been snapped up. There’s even a massive wait list for campervan and other vehicle parking spots. It’s going to be an incredible day.”

Crowd favourites Automatic 80’s will kick things off at 11am, followed by one of New Zealand’s most loved rock bands OpShop, then 80’s legends Mi Sex, followed by incredible icons of live Kiwi performance When the Cat’s Away. The penultimate performer of the day is Tony Hadley (ex-Spandau Ballet) and just when you thought it couldn’t get any better - headliner and Irish superstar Ronan Keating brings it all home.

Key information for ticket holders is available here or (go to) selwynsounds.co.nz/FAQs. It includes what you can and can’t take into the festival, how and when you can access the site; ID, entry and festival rules, and parking/site map information.

Parking opens at 8:45am, express pass and corporate gates open at 9:30am, general admission gates open at 10:00am and the festival runs from 11:00am to 8:30pm

Additional

More than 70,000 tickets have been sold for Selwyn Sounds since it began in 2017.

Selwyn Sounds has supported the community with $320,000 brought into the local and wider Canterbury economy – that includes approx. $10k a year for the local school from carparking for the event.

More than 66 bands and performers have rocked the Lincoln Domain at Selwyn Sounds since 2017.

www.selwynsounds.co.nz

