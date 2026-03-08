Selwyn Sounds 2026 - A Perfect Day

“A perfect day.”

That from Selwyn Sounds promoter, David Parlane who says from the first note played yesterday at 11am to the last at just after 8.30pm, the day was perfect.

8000 people dance, sat, drank and ate in the sun on Saturday at the Lincoln Domain, enjoying the ninth Selwyn Sounds. This year headliners were Tony Hadley ex Spandau Ballet and Irish superstar, now living in Australia, Ronan Keating.

The festival sold out in record time last year and people were still wanting tickets right up to the day.

“Everyone was there to have a good time, and they did,” says Parlane. “The dance area was full from the beginning to the end of the day. There was not a cloud in the sky and as things cooled in the evening when Ronan Keating came on, the vibe was magic.”

Perennial favourite Automatic 80s kicked things off at 11am with songs that had the crowd dancing and singing. Their version of 99 Luftballons sung in German by Pearl Runga was incredible.

OpShop were performing publicly for the first time in six years; they were tight and fun, their songs clearly resonating with the crowd. Mi Sex brought their usual wonderfully mad energy and talent to the stage, and When The Cats Away showed why they are such Kiwi music legends. Tony Hadley ex Spandau Ballet hit the stage next, performing an eclectic playlist (including Spandau Ballet’s hits True and Gold) which showed he still has an incredible and powerful voice.

Then Irish superstar Ronan Keating finished the day with a performance that had everyone spellbound. He finished with Life is a Rollercoaster; the crowd chanted “one more song” and he returned to the stage; this crowd was not going to let him go until they heard it.

Parlane is already planning the 10th anniversary Selwyn Sounds for next year.

“If you thought this lineup was incredible…..just you wait for 2027,” he says.