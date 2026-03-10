Your Teeth Change With Age: 4 Common Dental Problems to Watch For

A dental hygienist provides a full-mouth scale, polish, floss, and fluoride treatment. These services remove plaque, protect your teeth and gums, and allow the hygienist to spot early signs of cavities, gum issues, or other oral health concerns.

Protect Your Smile:

Visit your dental hygienist at least once a year

Maintain daily brushing and flossing

Follow advice on oral care and diet

Attend regular dental check-ups

