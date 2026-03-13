The Closure of Marsden Point: A Strategic Misstep in Fuel Security?



Given the current situation many are asking about the Marsden refinery a brief history is in order



New Zealand's decision to shut down its only oil refinery at Marsden Point in 2022 has come under intense scrutiny amid ongoing global energy disruptions, particularly the current 2026 Middle East conflict involving Iran and threats to the Strait of Hormuz. What was framed as a purely commercial move by private shareholders now appears to many as a risky gamble on stable international supply chains — one that hindsight suggests underestimated geopolitical vulnerabilities.



Historical Context: From National Asset to Private Enterprise



Marsden Point Refinery, near Whangārei in Northland, opened in 1964 as a public-private partnership under the Second Labour Government led by Walter Nash. It was built to enhance post-war self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imported refined fuels after global shocks like World War II. The refinery processed mostly imported crude to produce petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and other products, supplying up to 70% of New Zealand's needs at its peak.



In the 1980s, under Robert Muldoon's National Government and the "Think Big" policy, the facility underwent major expansion, including a hydrocracker and Auckland pipeline. Costs ballooned to around NZ$1.84 billion, with taxpayers effectively underwriting much of the debt through levies and guarantees — a deliberate strategy for national energy stabilisation.



The turning point came in 1988 under Roger Douglas and the Fourth Labour Government's neoliberal reforms (Rogernomics). The Petroleum Sector Reform Act deregulated the sector, removed protections like import licensing and price controls, and handed operational control to the private consortium (major oil companies like BP, Shell, Mobil, and Caltex held the majority shares). The government provided compensation but exposed the refinery to full market competition.



Critics argue this shift — influenced by the Business Roundtable and Treasury — prioritised short-term efficiency over long-term sovereignty, selling off or deregulating strategic assets in a wave that many felt benefited multinationals at the expense of New Zealand's resilience.



The 2021–2022 Closure: Commercial Decision Amid Distraction



By 2020, the refinery (operated by Refining NZ, later rebranded Channel Infrastructure) faced declining Asian refining margins, competition from larger mega-refineries, and COVID-19 demand drops. It had run at losses or thin margins for years, culminating in a 2021 net loss of NZ$552.6 million (including impairments).



The board initiated a strategic review, and on 6 August 2021 — during peak COVID preoccupation with lockdowns and border closures — shareholders voted overwhelmingly (99% support) to cease refining and convert to an import terminal. The decision passed easily due to backing from major oil-company shareholders (Mobil/ExxonMobil 14.4%, Z Energy 12.9%, BP 8.5%), who gained from cheaper overseas refined products and long-term terminal contracts.

The Labour Government under Jacinda Ardern declined to intervene financially. Energy Minister Megan Woods rejected loan or subsidy proposals, stating in cabinet papers there was "no strong case" on fuel-security grounds, as risks were low and imports diversified. Refining ended 31 March 2022.



Opposition came from unions (FIRST Union/E tū), Northland communities, workers (240 direct jobs lost plus contractors), and politicians like Winston Peters (NZ First), who called it "economic treason" and amplified myths like concrete poured in pipes (debunked by the company). A grassroots group, Operation Good Oil, produced detailed reports highlighting increased shipping emissions, flawed margin projections, and heightened vulnerability — claims that have aged well amid current crises.



Generational Perspectives: Age and Lived Experience



A notable factor in the decision was generational difference. The Sixth Labour Government Cabinet (circa 2020–2021) had an average age around 48–50 (with Jacinda Ardern at 41), younger than prior eras. Megan Woods was in her late 40s. Many ministers lacked direct memory of the 1970s oil shocks, 1990–91 Gulf War, or repeated Hormuz tensions.



In contrast: Winston Peters (born 1945) was 76 in 2021, with decades of political experience through multiple crises. Shane Jones (born 1959) was 62, similarly shaped by historical volatility. Older voices emphasised strategic buffers; the younger cohort trusted global markets and prioritised emissions reductions (shifting refining overseas cut 1 million tonnes CO₂e annually on NZ books).



The Greens supported (or welcomed) the closure as aligning with decarbonisation and "just transition" goals, with some shareholders calling it "pandering to the Greens."



Current Vulnerabilities and What Might Have Been



Today, NZ imports 100% of refined products (domestic crude — 5–10% of needs — is exported as light/sweet). Transport (76% of oil use) relies on diesel/petrol/jet fuel for commutes, freight, supermarkets, and services. Lubricants (for machinery, wind turbines) are minor (<2%) and low-risk imports.



If Marsden Point still operated: It would provide crude-import flexibility (cheaper/more diverse sourcing) and local refining buffer against disruptions.



In the 2026 Hormuz crisis, it could mitigate price spikes and shortages (current stocks: 58 days petrol, but refined-product reliance exposes us more).



Reopening is now studied (feasibility NZ$4.9–7.3 billion, 6+ years), but ruled out as unaffordable. Coal is secure (domestic); gas faces Qatar-linked risks.



The closure — a private vote, but enabled by 1988 deregulation and non-intervention in 2021 — highlights tensions between commercial logic and national resilience. As Peters and Jones argue, age and historical awareness matter when geopolitics bites. Whether it was a deliberate sell-out or genuine response to economics, the outcome has left NZ more exposed than many anticipated.



whatever the outcome of this new war its vital that people keep informed and make their own contingency plans where possible – be pro active